A man had a close encounter with a grizzly bear while mountain biking in the Canadian Rockies earlier this month.

The mountain biker came across the grizzly around 9:00 p.m. on the Hochimini Trail in Jasper, Alberta. 

"She was initially barely in view, maybe 50 ft away, but I could see it was a bear," reads the caption shared along with the video. "I stopped and said 'hey bear!' while pulling out my bear spray and grabbed my cell phone to record the encounter. The bear continued walking toward me and the video starts when I say more sternly 'back off, okay?' while pointing bear spray at her."

Alberta's grizzly population is estimated between 856 and 973 bears, according to the Alberta Wildlife Association.

ColoMountaineer
ColoMountaineer

Good video with the Grizzly Bear. That is educational. The biker handled the situation like a champion. He spoke firmly, but didn't tell at the bear. He faced the bear.

