More than 800 winged-intruders spent the night in a southern California family’s home after swooping down through the chimney and refusing to leave.
Video shared by WKMG News 6 shows a large flock of birds circling the sky above the home's chimney before diving inside and causing havoc from crashing into windows to leaving a mess of droppings and feathers.
According to several local reports, the family returned home from dinner on April 21 to find birds in every single room of their house in Torrance.
“We walked right into a nightmare,” homeowner Patrick Belleville told wistv.com. “The birds were stuck to the ceiling, stuck to every wall. They were hanging on to pictures. Every room – bathrooms, bedrooms – they’re all full of birds. They were just going crazy. They were hitting me in the head.”
Nearby in Montecito, about a 100 miles away, firefighters and animal control responded to a home with 1,000 birds trapped inside a chimney on Sunday.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
