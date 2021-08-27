Getting close to an elk for a photograph could cost you your life!
Video captured a few years ago shows a tourist invading the natural habitat of a large bull elk in Canada's Rocky Mountains as they try to get up close for a photograph.
"I'm just here to remind you that Bull Elk are incredibly unpredictable and aggressive at this time of year. Stay in your car and never approach them," the video's caption reads.
The bull elk bluff charges at the man twice, flickering its ears in frustration. With one hand casually placed in his pocket, the man continues to snapping photographs of the elk. The man also appears to be laughing in the video as another person calls out to him.
"Go, it's not funny," the person can be heard saying in the video filming. "GET! Someones going to die."
A bull elk, which weighs around 700 pounds, can charge at speeds of up to 40 miles per hour, causing serious injury or even death.
Similar incidents have occurred in Colorado. In Rocky Mountain National Park, several people, including a child, came within just inches of two wild bulls. Last fall, a man was attacked by a bull elk on the golf course in Evergreen, ripping his kidney into multiple pieces.
The number one rule to avoiding dangerous conflicts is to keep a safe distance away from elk or any other wildlife you may encounter.
Canadian officials recommend keeping three bus lengths (30 meters) away from elk and Colorado Parks and Wildlife has a 'rule of thumb' policy, which means one should be able to cover an animal with their thumb on the end of an out-stretched arm.
