Colorado is feeling the heat and apparently, the wildlife is, too.
A bull moose was caught taking a swim next to a stand-up paddleboarder in Summit County on Monday. The paddleboarder managed to pulled his phone out on the lake and capture the wild moment on video.
“This guy swam straight across the lake and was a very strong swimmer,” Jonathan Oketken told FOX31 NEWS when spotted the moose swimming next to him. “[I] escorted him from a respectful distance to make sure a boat didn’t come along and hit him.”
"The moose is a good swimmer!" Oketken can be heard saying in the video. “Come on moose, do your thing!”
NEWSLETTER: Sign-up for the free OutThere Colorado newsletter here
Moose tend to live in forested areas situated along rivers, streams, and lakes and are excellent swimmers, able to swim at around 6 miles per hour. To put that in perspective, that's about as fast as Michael Phelps swims.
June has been hot in Colorado with parts of the state recently baking in record-breaking high temperatures.
Editor's Note: Do not approach wildlife. Keep a safe distance. Moose can be aggressive especially cows this time of year or bulls in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.