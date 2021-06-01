It's never wise to stand between a grizzly bear and where it's wanting to go.
A Yellowstone National Park ranger was charged by a grizzly boar in the midst of traffic jam as the bear was blocked from pursuing a sow.
As the video begins, a ranger can be seen outside of his vehicle trying to control traffic when a grizzly bear suddenly charges towards him. The ranger takes cover, running behind his truck. He then fires off multiple rounds of rubber bullets followed by some even louder explosives, sending the grizzly bear fleeing into the forest.
“This is why visitors should maintain their distance from the bears. This guy meant business!" Dixon stated in a Facebook post. "This boar had been following a [sow] around all day, in Yellowstone, and was reported to have charged about 6 cars throughout the day when people blocked the bear’s path."
Yellowstone photographer Deby Dixon says the footage was captured on Friday evening just south of Roaring Mountain and north of the Norris Geyser Basin. This is the same day a grizzly bear mauled a hiker near Mammoth Hot Springs in the northern portion of the park.
Park regulations state that visitors must stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves and at least 25 yards away from large animals such as bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes.
News Release: If you plan to travel to Yellowstone National Park this summer, plan ahead and recreate responsibly to protect yourself and this wild and awe-inspiring place. To learn more tips for planning a visit and how to #RecreateResponsibly, visit: https://t.co/ow37PZNPAk. pic.twitter.com/o9f3D4rGw2— Yellowstone National Park (@YellowstoneNPS) May 24, 2021
“Apparently, the sow would cross the road and then people would pull their car up in front of the boar to get photos, blocking him from reuniting with his girlfriend. As you can see, getting between a grizzly and what he wants can be bad news," the post goes on to add.
Editor's Note: Do not approach wildlife. Bears can be dangerous. Although rare, attacks on humans have occurred, causing serious injuries or even death.
