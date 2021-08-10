This video of two grizzly bears fighting provides another example of how wild wildlife can be.
Footage of the brown bear altercation was captured on three different cameras near some bear hides operated by Boreal Wildlife Centre in Kuhmo, Finland.
Watch the intense battle unfold below.
The fight starts to escalate as the pair of grizzlies circle around the tree roaring ferociously at each other. Panting in exhaustion, the grizzlies stand up on their hind legs and continue to battle it out. They can be seen rolling around in the grass, latching on to one another before calling it quits.
While it's not clear what triggered the fight, male grizzly bears often face off with each other for the opportunity to mate with females.
Today, there are about 55,000 grizzlies living in the wild throughout North America, 30,000 of which can be found in Alaska. Grizzly territory in the U.S. includes Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks, as well as Northwestern Montana and Idaho.
In Colorado, grizzly bears once roamed the San Juan Mountains with the last bear killed more than 40 years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.