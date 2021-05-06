A man had a frightening encounter with a cinnamon-colored black bear while going for a run in Grand Teton National Park in northwestern Wyoming.
In the video below, the runner can be heard saying, "I don't care if you're hungry! I'm not your food."
The bear can be seen popping out of the snowy wilderness and trailing closing behind the runner. Luckily, for the runner, the bear didn't seem too "hungry" or interested in the runner.
"I went for a casual run today in the park and ended up being run at and followed for about half mile by this little cinnamon black bear who was fresh out of the den," the video's caption reads. "I've seen plenty of bears in the wild, but this was the first time one had shown any interest in me. He must have been extra hungry and hoping for an easy target! "
"Luckily he's not coming too fast," The runner added. "I've got my bear spray in my hand, and I'm about a quarter-mile from the car."
The bear eventually turns away and strolls away in the opposite direction from the runner.
If you encounter a black bear in the wild, wave your arms above your lead and speak loud to try scare it away. Remember to stay calm and do not run. If attacked by a black bear, fight back, targeting the face. Read more about what to do during a bear encounter here.
