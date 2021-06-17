A rare sighting of a grizzly bear chasing a black bear up a tree in Glacier National Park was captured on video last weekend.
“Check out this amazing video of grizzly and black bears interacting!” the park service wrote in a Facebook post sharing footage of the rare encounter. The video was captured by a park visitor named Anthony James.
In the video, you can see the black bear scurrying up the tree where he remained for several hours. The grizzly ran after the black bear but failed to make it up the tree.
Officials say the black bear displayed a powerful exit strategy. While grizzly bears are bigger and often stronger than black bears, their claws are much longer and duller, making it harder to climb up a tree.
“Normally agreeable when food is abundant, grizzly and black bears run into one another more often when food is scarce — like early summer,” according to park officials.
Park officials estimate that there are roughly 300 grizzly bears and 600 black bears living in Glacier National Park.
Editor's Note: Do not approach bears. Like all wildlife, please give them their space.
