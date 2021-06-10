A kayaker was floating down a river in Canada a few years ago when he came face-to-face with one of the world's deadliest Apex predators.
GoPro footage shows a grizzly bear charging into the water after a kayaker in the Elaho River of Squamish in British Columbia.
"The group of kayakers later determined the grizzly was protecting his kill, a dead elk on the other side of the river," according to the guide who took the video.
The Elaho River is a 43-mile long river beginning in the Coast Mountains northwest of the mountain towns of Whistler and Pemberton, British Columbia.
Editor's Note: While there are no grizzly bears in Colorado, the state is home to between 17,000-20,000 black bears. If you happen to see A BLACK BEAR (different rules apply for a grizzly), the best thing to do is slowly back away while speaking calmly. Don't turn your back to a bear and don't ever try to run away. If the bear charges, hold your ground. If it attacks, fight back.
