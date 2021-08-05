Hanging Lake is nearly unrecognizable following post-wildfire mudslides that took place in Glenwood Canyon near Glenwood Springs.
Drone footage captured the aftermath of the storms that turned the beautiful emerald-green waters of the iconic Hanging Lake muddy brown.
Debris and mud discolored the alpine lake, which is situated at 7,323 feet above sea level in Glenwood Canyon, just east of Glenwood Springs. Located in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar, the lake is extremely vulnerable to flash flooding and mudslides.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
Several portions of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon remain closed due to damages left behind by the mudslides in what officials say were "unlike anything they had seen before." Read more here.
Hanging Lake is one of the most popular hiking trails in Colorado. The trail is rugged and steep, gaining 1,200 feet in over a mile. Reservations, which are currently unavailable, are required to gain access to the trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.