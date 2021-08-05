Hanging Lake. Photo Credit: Elisabeth Bender (iStock).

Hanging Lake. Photo Credit: Elisabeth Bender (iStock).

 Elisabeth Bender

Hanging Lake is nearly unrecognizable following post-wildfire mudslides that took place in Glenwood Canyon near Glenwood Springs.

Drone footage captured the aftermath of the storms that turned the beautiful emerald-green waters of the iconic Hanging Lake muddy brown.

Debris and mud discolored the alpine lake, which is situated at 7,323 feet above sea level in Glenwood Canyon, just east of Glenwood Springs. Located in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar, the lake is extremely vulnerable to flash flooding and mudslides. 

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Several portions of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon remain closed due to damages left behind by the mudslides in what officials say were "unlike anything they had seen before." Read more here.

Hanging Lake is one of the most popular hiking trails in Colorado. The trail is rugged and steep, gaining 1,200 feet in over a mile. Reservations, which are currently unavailable, are required to gain access to the trail. 

DISCOUNT: Help support OutThere Colorado through our online store. Explore t-shirts, hoodies, gaiters, mugs, stickers & more. Use code OTCGEAR15 at checkout for 15% OFF. 
 

Breanna Sneeringer writes about news, adventure, and more for OutThere Colorado as a Digital Content Producer. She is an avid adventure seeker and wildflower enthusiast. Breanna joined OutThere Colorado in September 2018.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.