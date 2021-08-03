Drone footage taken on August 1st shows a muddy mess along Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon caused by sudden heavy rainfall and flash flooding last weekend.
Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon will remain closed in both directions due to what CDOT operations and engineers describe as, “damage unlike anything they had seen before."'
Video below captures the mess left behind.
The damage comes from heavy rains, flash flooding, and mudslides that swept along Interstate 70 on Saturday evening, July 31 in the same area impacted by the 2020 Grizzly Creek Fire.
Areas damaged by wildfires, which are also known as burn scars, are highly vulnerable to flash flooding and debris flow, especially across steeper terrain.
Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon remains closed at Exit 87 (West Rifle), Exit (109) (Canyon Creek), Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) and Exit 133 (Dotsero). Local eastbound traffic on I-70 will be allowed east of Exit 109, but motorists should expect delays.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is continuing to assessing the damage and clear debris and mudflow from the interstate.
Editor's Note: Always check road conditions from Colorado Department of Transportation and the weather forecast from the National Weather Service before traveling in Colorado.
Great footage.
