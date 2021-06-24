5 Colorado Events this Weekend, June 23-25

Some racers will reach speeds over 100mph on the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb course. Photo Credit: DriveeO.

It's 'Hill Climb' time in Colorado Springs, with sports cars set to race to the 14,115-foot summit of Pikes Peak on Sunday, June 27. They'll use a track that's got 156 turns over 12.42 miles to get there.

Here's a look at what it's like to drive the dangerous, cliffside route:

