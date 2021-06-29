One couple traveling near Yellowstone National Park got the surprise of a lifetime when a black bear tried to joined them on their road trip.
The couple was traveling from Alaska to Utah when they decided to make a pit stop in Idaho just outside of Yellowstone National Park.
In the video uploaded to YouTube, the black bear can be seen jumping onto the couple's car. Luckily, the curious bear didn't make its way inside.
“I was on a road trip with my girlfriend at the time we were driving to Alaska from Utah. We decided to stop off at a place just outside Yellowstone. And we had no idea a bear would jump on our car," the video's caption reads.
The incident occurred in October of 2016 just outside of Yellowstone National Park in Idaho.
Editor's Note: If you encounter a black bear or any other wildlife while driving, remain in your vehicle. Rangers on duty will often assist in directing traffic through wildlife jams.
