Watch as Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) released a bear back into the wild after discovering it wandering around a residential neighborhood in Colorado last week.
The troublesome bear had been relocated out of Highlands Ranch on Wednesday after displaying an indifference to human presence, according to CPW.
In the video below, a wildlife officer can be seen rolling open the door to a large container as the black bear comes running out. The officer quickly grabs his gun, hazing the bear with a rubber buckshot in an attempt to instill a fear of humans.
Releasing the bear that was relocated out of Highlands Ranch Wednesday. Officers haze the bear with rubber buckshot while letting it go in an attempt to reinforce a fear of humans in it. The bear had been displaying an indifference to human presence.https://t.co/9ZGhk8AJ6J pic.twitter.com/3Wniwu7hKW— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 1, 2021
Hazing is a method that uses non-lethal rounds or loud noises that can help maintain a bear's natural fear of humans and deter them from getting too close in the future.
Editor's Note: Stay alert when hiking in black bear country. Do not approach bears or any other wildlife you may come across on the trails. Give them space.
