A young black bear was caught on camera swinging from a bird feeder in an attempt to grab a snack from a campsite in Pennsylvania.
The bear is seen hanging from the platform of a handmade bird feeder in the video captured by a trail camera, NBC4 reports.
The camper, Grant Covert, told NBC4 he has battled with bears "for years" over the bird feeder, prompting him to build his own about six years ago. The bear was attracted to the birdseed and didn't mind hanging around for it.
It's safe to be "bear aware" when in the outdoors where there's a possibility of running into wildlife.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife asks campers to store trash in bear-proof containers or locked away in a vehicle. Never leave trash outside for bears to get into.
Along with trash, food, beverages, and toiletries should be kept in air-tight containers and locked in the trunk of a vehicle. Officials say bears have learned that coolers, bags, and boxes contain food.
Always keep a clean campsite. Bears are attracted to odors of all kinds and will investigate anything interesting in hopes of finding food. Read more on bear safety here.
