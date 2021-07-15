An unusual porch pirate was caught on video stealing an Amazon package off of a home's front porch in California earlier this week.
Video captured on a Nest home security camera shows a large black bear approach the front porch of a house in La Verne and sniff out a pair of Amazon packages.
The bear made off with a tasty treat as the package was reportedly full of chocolate, according to ABC7.
"A furry porch pirate was caught in the act, stealing an Amazon package right off a family's front porch! Family members say the bear made off with the package which was full of chocolate," the video's caption reads.
Editor's Note: Do not approach bears, or any other wildlife. Give them space.
