Rare footage shows a coyote and bald eagle fighting over a headless carcass in the Swan Valley of Montana.
The footage, dated as May of 2020, shows a bald eagle feeding on a headless carcass loaded with fresh meat as a hungry coyote lurks nearby in the forest.
As the coyote moves in for a bite, the bald eagle soars into the air flapping its wings. The coyote runs off, but seconds later, snatches up the headless carcass.
The pair start to battle it out again, circling around the headless carcass. The coyote then starts to tear into the meat, as the bald eagle stands by for a chance to grab a second bite. A black crow even attempts to swoop in for the "party" but is quickly chased off by the bald eagle.
Seeing wildlife in Montana is fairly common, however capturing a coyote and bald eagle together, interacting as they fight over food is quite rare.
