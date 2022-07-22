The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning that temperatures will be dangerously high in some parts of Colorado on Friday, with some areas expected to reach 102 degrees.
The NWS has issued a 'heat advisory' between 10 AM and 8 PM in the northeast plains of Colorado and most of the I-25 corridor. The highlighted areas on the map below are included in the advisory.
Temps this high are capable of causing heat-related illness.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion can include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea, and weakness. Heat exhaustion can turn into heat stroke which can cause confusion, unconsciousness, and in some cases, death.
"Stay hydrated, seek shade, avoid strenuous activities, & wear loose fitting clothing. Never leave a child or pet unattended in a car," the NWS said in a tweet on Friday.
Those exercising should avoid strenuous activity outside and pay close attention to hydration.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.