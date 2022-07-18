According to the National Weather Service, Monday will be dangerously hot in some parts of Colorado – so hot that an official 'heat advisory' has been issued for parts of the Denver metro area and the Eastern Plains.
Temperatures up to 106 degrees could be reached, with temps capable of causing heat illnesses expected until 9 PM across east central, north central, and northeast Colorado.
Denver's expected high of 101 would break a daily record of 99, set in 2020. It's also likely that Denver will break another temperature record that's been standing for 144 years – more on that here.
Meanwhile, a forecasted high of 106 in Julesberg would top a daily high of 104, set 45 years ago in 1977.
The National Weather Service recommends that people stay inside in an air conditioned space, drinking plenty of fluids. They also recommend checking on relatives and neighbors.
Those exercising should avoid strenuous activity outside and pay close attention to hydration.
(1) comment
When I checked temp at 4:00 it was 104! HOT HOT HOT in Phantom Canyon!!! Too hit to cook and not kidding either! Jess
