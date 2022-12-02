Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH.
A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County and Northwestern Larimer County. According to the service, these areas will could be impacted by flash freeze on roads, intense bursts of heavy snow, gusty winds greater than 50 MPH, and rapidly dropping visibility.
"Dangerous and life-threatening travel conditions are expected to develop rapidly in the warning area. This includes Interstate 25 between mile markers 276 and 297. Wet roadways will quickly freeze. Black ice will cause roads, bridges, and overpasses to become slick and dangerous. Slow down and be prepared for a sudden loss of traction," the warning reads.
Squalls are also possible across the I-70 and Highway 40 corridors this morning.
If you get caught driving in a snow squall, find a safe place to pull over and wait it out. A typical squall will last between 30 minutes and an hour.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.