In case you haven't heard, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has a ton of trackers on animals around the state, with the data they collect used to learn more about each species. In a rare moment last month, two tracked animals met, just east of the Continental Divide in Colorado's central mountains.
The mortality signal on the deer's tracker went off, showing that the animal had died. Officials assumed they knew what happened, but wanted to plant a camera to investigate.
Once a trail camera was placed in the location, it didn't take long for it to pick up movement. A mountain lion was spotted consuming the deer.
See a timelapse video below. Warning – it is graphic in nature, showing one animal consuming another.
“Better understanding species interactions, in particular predator and prey, is a huge benefit that has resulted from GPS technology,” said CPW Terrestrial Biologist Bryan Lamont. “In this case, both of these animals had traveled many miles away from where they had originally been caught and collared to only randomly cross paths. When determining female mule deer survival rates, this kind of information can help managers more accurately calculate the exact causes of mortality.”
The doe mule deer involved in the encounter was collared in 2020 between Kremmling and Ute Pass and the mountain lion had been collared in 2021 in north Middle Park. According to the department, two collared animals interacting in this manner is quite uncommon.
While both species are continually being studied in Colorado, previous data has shown that 66 percent of kills made by lions on the the Front Range are of mule deer, the majority of which are young fawns, with mountain lions eating roughly one deer per week.
