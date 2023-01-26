The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment took to social media to tell locals to avoid touching dead birds they might encounter in city parks.
While it's probably never a good idea to go around touching dead animals, the concern in this situation stems from avian flu that's currently infecting waterfowl and geese in Colorado. Avian flu is also currently impacting the chicken industry, blamed for the lack of eggs and skyrocketing prices. The presence of the flu among wild species around the state has made it difficult to control.
While the risk of the flu spreading to humans is low, it can result in negative symptoms like difficulty breathing, fever, and body aches.
It's also important to keep pets away from these dead animals.
If someone finds a dead bird, the have been instructed to call 311 to report its location.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.