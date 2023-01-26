Geese at Civic Center Park in Denver. Photo Credit: pygmalionk (iStock)

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment took to social media to tell locals to avoid touching dead birds they might encounter in city parks.

While it's probably never a good idea to go around touching dead animals, the concern in this situation stems from avian flu that's currently infecting waterfowl and geese in Colorado. Avian flu is also currently impacting the chicken industry, blamed for the lack of eggs and skyrocketing prices. The presence of the flu among wild species around the state has made it difficult to control.

While the risk of the flu spreading to humans is low, it can result in negative symptoms like difficulty breathing, fever, and body aches.

It's also important to keep pets away from these dead animals.

If someone finds a dead bird, the have been instructed to call 311 to report its location.

Spencer McKee

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

