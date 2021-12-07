New mapping released from the National Weather Service shows that up to three feet of snow might hit parts of Colorado from Wednesday through Friday.
While the highest totals are expected to fall on the taller peaks in areas of heavy snow, some more heavily trafficked spots will also be impacted. Wolf Creek Pass, for example, may get 19 to 26 inches, according to the service.
The snow is expected to start falling on Wednesday night, with the heaviest snow falling Thursday afternoon through Friday.
The map below shows expected totals for the state of Colorado in the most likely scenario. Note how the darker red, representing snowfall in the 30 to 36-inch range can be seen among the peaks in the Aspen, Pagosa Springs, Silverton, and Glenwood Springs areas, along with a few other spots.
If the high end forecast takes place, much more snow will be seen and deeper totals will be much more widespread.
The map below shows high end forecast predictions.
With this wave of snow, it's extremely likely that Denver will see its first snowfall of the season. Even the 'low end' prediction calls for .2 inches of snow in Denver, which would be enough to count as a first snowfall provided that it accumulates at more than a tenth of an inch at the airport. The most likely scenario would mean one to two inches in the city, with a higher end forecast calling for 3.8 inches. If snowfall does accumulate in the Mile High City, Denver would fall just days short of its longest snowless streak, but would set the record for latest first snowfall.
Meanwhile, Colorado Springs may not get enough snow to count for its first snowfall of the season. The most likely forecast scenario for this El Paso County city calls for less than an inch.
The most likely scenario will drop deep totals in the mountains, highly likely to have big impacts on travel. Aspen, Steamboat, Vail, and Pagosa Springs could get a foot of snow, while Silverton may get a foot and a half. Those traveling in the mountains should be prepared for delays and possible stranding, packing their trunk with safety essentials.
A widespread 'winter storm watch' has been issued for much of the western half of Colorado, calling for wind chill temperatures at 20 degrees below zero (typically capable of causing frostbite in 30 minutes) and severely limited visibility. The winter storm watch also warns of two to three feet of snow in the San Juan Mountains.
OpenSnow.com reports that Wolf Creek Ski Area is likely to be the hardest hit spot over the next five days, with 30 inches of snow possible at this southwestern Colorado destination.
Colorado is currently at just 51 percent of its median to-date snowpack, with the southwestern part of the state at just 31 percent of its median to-date snowpack. With widespread drought present, the moisture will be a good thing provided it doesn't cause too much chaos.
