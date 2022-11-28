All currently operating recreation centers around Denver and Denver County are being converted into warming centers ahead of a storm that is expected to bring frigid temperatures and snow to the area.
Denver is expected to see temperatures as low as 10 degrees on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Temperatures this low can increase the risk of frostbite and hypothermia.
Each recreation center will be staffed and have public access to drinking water, restrooms, and a place to sit.
"While Recreation Centers will amplify choices for residents during the day, Denver’s robust network of shelters have capacity for individuals experiencing homelessness to seek refuge from the weather while getting connected to case management and other stability services. For more information on overnight and day shelters for individuals and families, visit the Department of Housing Stability’s Find Shelter webpage," Denver officials said in a news release.
Though they are not being called official warming centers, Denver Public Libraries are also an option for indoor reprieve from the cold, the release said.
The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment has offered the following safety tips for cold days:
- Limit your time outside. If you need to go outside, wear layers of warm clothing.
- Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Only use generators and grills outdoors and away from windows. Never heat your home with a gas stovetop or oven.
- Look for signs of hypothermia and frostbite and seek medical attention immediately.
"Denver Animal Protection (DAP) reminds residents not to forget the needs of pets during cold weather. While dogs and cats may have fur coats, that’s not enough protection from frigid temperatures. The safest place for your pets is indoors. If your pet must be outside for a longer duration, Denver requires they have adequate outdoor shelter, like a doghouse, that allows the animal to escape the elements," officials said.
According to the release, failure to protect a pet from the cold can result into a $999 fine, and/or 300 days in jail.
A list of Denver Recreation centers can be found here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.