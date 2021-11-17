Do you have what it takes to spend long days on the mountain doing physical labor to better the trails on some of Colorado's most popular peaks? If so, Colorado Fourteeners Initiative may have the job for you.
Colorado Fourteeners Initiative has announced that they're looking for 32 "enthusiastic, hard-working seasonal staff crew leaders and crew members" for the summer and early fall of 2022. New hires will be working on projects on peaks like Mount Wilson, Mount Elbert, Grays and Torreys, and Mount Shavano. Positions are hired for a specific peak, with prior trail work experience preferred.
Working in these positions means quite a bit of hiking and labor at a high elevation while carrying heavy gear. Physical fitness is a necessity.
Applicants must be available to work from May 23 to October 2, with applications submitted no later than January 28.
Think one of these positions might be for you? Read more about each specific option here.
