Do you feel the need for speed? Here's your chance to race your vehicle to the top of an iconic 14,115-foot Colorado mountain.
The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb has officially opened the application process for its 101st running of the iconic race up Pikes Peak Highway, set to take place on June 25, 2023. Reaching an elevation of 14,115-feet over more than 12 miles and 156 turns, the so-called 'Race to the Clouds' attracts some of the most talented drivers from around the world.
Hopeful drivers will compete for spots in six different divisions – open wheel, unlimited, a time attack, the Pikes Peak Open, the Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy, and exhibition.
The number of competitors will be limited to 70 and the entry fee is quite high – $2,750. Those who apply for a request for invitation will be reviewed by a selection committee, who will be responsible for narrowing down the field of applicants.
Applications will be accepted from November 10 to January 12, with the racer list set to be released on January 30 on the Pikes Peak Hill Climb website.
Think you have what it takes to compete on the peak that towers above Colorado Springs? Request your invitation to race here.
