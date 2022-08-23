It's no secret that many Americans dream of a life where mountains fill the backdrop and trails are at their fingertips, thus no surprise that Colorado is so popular among people looking to move.
A recent data analysis published by MoveBuddha takes a look at who is looking to move to Colorado, based on search history on their website from the start of the year through August 5, 2022.
Here's a look at what 10 states are the most interested in moving into Colorado:
1. California: 16.6% of all searches related to 'moving to' Colorado were made by Californians
2. Texas: 12.5% of searches
3. Florida: 6.8% of searches
4. Illinois: 4.4% of searches
5. Washington: 4.0% of searches
6. Virginia: 3.9% of searches
7. New York: 3.8% of searches
8. Arizona: 3.0% of searches
9. Pennsylvania: 2.9% of searches
10. North Carolina: 2.6% of searches
See the full data analysis here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.