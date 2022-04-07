A unique real estate investment has popped up in southwest Colorado and it's perfect for a hot spring resort – at least, that's what the sellers say.
Encompassing 1,146 acres of land approved for commercial development, the 'Silver Springs at Rico' property that's up for sale is found just 27 miles south of Telluride. Though this mining town once had a population that some sources put at 5,000, around 300 residents call Rico home today.
While Rico likely flies under the radar for most Coloradans, that could change with development that the sale of 'Silver Springs at Rico' could bring.
With the 'Silver Springs' property consisting of 181 separate parcels of land, a lot could be done with the spot. Options suggested by the realtor include the construction of a riverside hot spring in downtown Rico and the construction of new homes. An article from the Denver Post states that up to 304 homes could be built on the land, for sale or rent.
The property also includes access to a geothermal reservoir, which could give purchasers the ability to harvest geothermal energy.
The price for this massive chunk of land is $10,000,000 – less than $9,000 per acre.
Find out more here.
The Town of Rico is home to Rico Hot Springs, which is a private hot spring restricted to local residents only.
