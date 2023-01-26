Have you had dreams of leaping from the Casa Bonita diving platform and getting paid for it? If so, the opportunity of a lifetime has arrived.
Casa Bonita has announced that they're hiring for 500 new jobs ahead of their grand reopening, which is set to take place in May 2023. One of the positions they're hiring is called a 'wet entertainer', with the job description detailing that the role will involve diving from platforms with heights of 16 to 25 feet.
In order to match the skill required for the role, divers will need to be able to consistently perform several tricks from 16 feet (listed on site), with video clips requested for audition. The role will also require divers to be in character for three to six hours at a time, which can mean speaking loudly to up to 1,500 guests, as well as being present at meet-and-greets. Memorizing scripts will be involved, as will performance of staged stunts, staged romance, and staged combat.
After a training period, the job pays $21 to $25 an hour. At least two years of diving experience at a school, club, or at the competitive level is preferred.
See a full breakdown of the opening here.
In addition to the diver position, a wide range of other job openings are available. Find those here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.