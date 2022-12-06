Beginning on January 1, 2023, Walmart stores in Colorado will no longer offer single-use plastic and paper bags to its customers. The announcement comes more than a year ahead of when a recent ban on plastic bags will go into effect statewide.
According to Lauren Willis, the Director of Communications for Walmart in the Western US, bags will not be available at checkout or pick-up and delivery will shift to using paper bags only.
"We are working hard to ensure a seamless and convenient shift to reusable bags for our customers and associates. Eliminating single-use bags is part of our commitment to achieve zero waste across our operations and ultimately shift gradually toward a circular economy built on advancing reuse, refill and recycling habits," Willis said in an email.
In 2021, Governor Polis signed a bill banning single-use plastic bags into Colorado law. House Bill 1162 allows for retail stores to use up their inventory of bags by June 2024, when the ban goes into effect.
The bill applies to all retailers that use plastic bags, including grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, dry cleaners, pharmacies, clothing stores, and festivals.
