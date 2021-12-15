Dust storm File photo. Photo Credit: Ghulam Hussain (iStock).

According to the National Weather Service, a "wall of dust" moved through Pueblo County around 9 AM on Wednesday amid strong winds that are expected to continue throughout much of the day.

"Be prepared for RAPID decreases in visibility," cautioned the National Weather Service to those in the area.

As a result of the approaching wall of dust, a 'dust storm warning' was activated through 9:30 AM, impacting 159,626 people, as well as those traveling on I-25 and US-50 in the area. The warning spanned much of the Pueblo County area, reaching into southern El Paso County.

Meanwhile, wind speeds hit 107 miles per hour at Lamar.

Very dangerous travel conditions exist in Colorado right now. Proceed with extreme caution.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

