Reflection of Maroon Peak and North Maroon Peak in Maroon Lake at Maroon Bells Scenic Area

The Maroon Bells. Photo Credit: aimintang (iStock).

 aimintang

The Outdoor Media Awards are coming up and OutThere Colorado has received a nomination in the 'Best Blog of 2021' category. The winner is decided by a 'people's choice' vote and we need your help to win.

If you'd like to vote for OutThere Colorado to win 'best blog,' please visit the Facebook group called Outdoor Media Awards here. You'll find OutThere Colorado as one of the options in the 'Best Blog of 2021' category. An active Facebook profile is required to vote, with voting open through January 28.

Vote here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/outdoormediaawards/permalink/603481857549229

Thanks for reading OutThere Colorado. Your time and attention is appreciated. We'll keep the content coming.

Happy trails!

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

