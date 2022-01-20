The Outdoor Media Awards are coming up and OutThere Colorado has received a nomination in the 'Best Blog of 2021' category. The winner is decided by a 'people's choice' vote and we need your help to win.
If you'd like to vote for OutThere Colorado to win 'best blog,' please visit the Facebook group called Outdoor Media Awards here. You'll find OutThere Colorado as one of the options in the 'Best Blog of 2021' category. An active Facebook profile is required to vote, with voting open through January 28.
Vote here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/outdoormediaawards/permalink/603481857549229
Thanks for reading OutThere Colorado. Your time and attention is appreciated. We'll keep the content coming.
Happy trails!
