With the holiday season rapidly approaching, holiday markets are starting to pop up around the country, many of which offer visitors a traditional European Christmas experience.
Ahead of peak holiday season, USA Today has nominated two Colorado holiday markets for their 2022 "best of" contest, which opened to a public vote earlier this week.
"You don’t need to fly to Munich to have a traditional Christmas market experience. Although these markets are traditionally thought of as being a European tradition, immigrants have brought them to North America," the contest description reads.
The Denver Christkindl Market, which ranked fifth overall in 2021, is sitting in third place as votes trickle in.
"The festival at the Civic Center Park will feature vendors from Colorado and Europe, traditional German music, holiday tunes, and foods prepared by a European-trained chef. It's a perfect place to pick up unique holiday gifts, like German beer steins, handmade jewelry, cashmere scarves, German lace, chocolate and seasonal decorations," according to USA Today.
The market is set to return to Denver on November 18 and remain open through December 23 from 11 AM to 9 PM.
Roughly 50 miles away, the Georgetown Christmas Market was also nominated, currently in seventh place out of 20 contestants.
"Visit an exciting scene of Christmas long ago, as Georgetown transforms into a hundred-year-old holiday experience. This Colorado town adorns itself with greenery, lights, and snow in a traditional market that has spanned generations. Enjoy roasted chestnuts, horse-drawn wagon rides, and appearances by St. Nicholas, and immerse yourself in this old-fashioned Christmas shopping adventure," the contest description reads.
This year, the market in Georgetown is celebrating 62 years, and will only be open for two weekends beginning on December 3.
To cast your vote, visit USA Today's website. Find the leaderboard, and full list of nominees, here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.