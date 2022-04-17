With whitewater rafting season quickly approaching, three Colorado rating companies have been nominated for USA Today's "2022 Best Rafting Tours" in the United States – and you can help one reach the top spot.
"The rivers of North America offer some of the world’s best whitewater rafting opportunities for all experience levels. From white-knuckle rapids to more relaxed family floats, rafting is a great way to add a dash of adventure to a trip," the contest description reads.
Downstream Adventures Rafting, based in Empire, was in fourth place overall at the time of publishing.
"Downstream Adventures takes travelers on rafting trips through the heart of the Colorado Rockies via Clear Creek. Beginners navigate the 15 rapids of Middle Clear Creek, while more experienced rafters can take on the Lower or Upper Canyon (or the full river)," USA Today wrote of the nominee.
Canyon City's Echo Canyon River Expeditions offers half-day, full-day, and multi-day expeditions on the Arkansas River. The company sits in sixth place.
"Guests can enjoy expeditions for families of all ages through the Bighorn Sheep Canyon or adventures for more experienced thrill-seekers at Royal Gorge," according to USA Today.
Mild and Wild Rafting and Jeep Tours, in Durango, was in 19th place at the time this article was published.
"Mild to Wild Rafting & Jeep Tours leads trips in Colorado, Utah and Arizona, with a river for just about any thrill level and lasting anywhere from two hours to five days," the website said.
To cast your vote, visit USA Today's website. Find the leaderboard, and full list of nominees, here.
Which of your favorite Colorado raft tours should have made the list? Let us know in the comments below.
