Come the winter holiday season, it's common for zoos around the United States to install light displays and one Colorado destination might have the best light display around.
The mountainside Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, in Colorado Springs, is in the running for USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice 2022 awards in the category of 'favorite zoo lights display'. At time of publishing, the zoo's 'Electric Safari' ranks 2nd place on a list of 20 spots, behind only the Cincinnati Zoo.
As part of their winter lights display, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo lights up 85 sculptures around 50 acres of the park, keeping several animal exhibits open into the night. They also put small fires around the property to help combat cold Colorado winter temps.
Last year, the zoo ranked third in the same contest.
Vote for your favorite light display here.
This year, the Electric Safari will run from December 2-4, 9-23, and 25-January 1, 2023. Find more information about attending here. No walk-up tickets will be available.
