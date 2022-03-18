Each year, USA Today asks the public to vote on various 'Best Of' lists as part of their Readers' Choice awards. This year, four Colorado trails have been nominated in the '2022 best recreational trails' award category among 19 total nominees – and you can help one of these trails reach the top spot.
"Over the course of the last two years, many people have looked for more ways to get active in the great outdoors. Thanks to an ever-growing network of recreational trails across the country, staying active is easier than ever," the contest description.
A leaderboard chart shows how Colorado's nominees currently rank.
At time of publishing, Colorado Riverfront Trail, that runs from Fruita to Palisade, was in fifth place.
"The trail is perfect for walking, jogging, running, biking, and rollerblading. Or, enjoy some quiet time sitting on the riverbank fishing or bird watching," USA Today wrote of the nominee.
Following the Colorado Riverfront Trail, Denver metro's High Line Canal Trail was in ninth place.
"The southern half of the course features foothills and panoramic range views through rural and suburban areas. In contrast, the northern half takes visitors through older neighborhoods and new communities with its prairies and vast grassy views. This 71-mile long urban trail is open year-round and is perfect for walking, bicycling, hiking, horseback riding, nature viewing, and picnicking," USA Today said of the High Line Canal Trail.
In 12th place was Rio Grande Trail, connecting Glenwood Springs and Aspen. The paved trail runs along the Roaring Fork River for 42 miles, according to USA Today.
"Weekend cyclists planning to ride the entire trail can catch a ride aboard the Roaring Fork Transit Authority’s Bike Bus," the publication said.
Ranking 18th was Gore Valley Trail in Vail.
"This beautiful paved path in Vail is famous for both biking and walking, with great views of the mountains, aspen trees, and streams. Winding through Vail’s core village areas and residential streets, the path covers twelve miles and takes visitors through open space, parks, and recreation facilities," the website said of the Vail trail.
To cast your vote and see what other trails were nominated, visit USA Today's website. Voting will close on April 11 at 12 PM ET.
Which of your favorite Colorado trails should have made the list? Let us know in the comments below.
