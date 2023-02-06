The elephant exhibit at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Image: Parker Seibold, The Gazette.

The elephant exhibit at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Image: Parker Seibold, The Gazette.

A popular Colorado attraction has once again been nominated as one of the best zoos in the country.

Colorado Springs' Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is up for two of USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Their first nomination is in the 'best zoo' category, with the zoo currently ranked 2nd of 20 contenders in a popular vote set to decide the winner. Indianapolis Zoo currently ranks first. Votes can be cast here.

The second nomination is in the 'best zoo exhibit' category, which focuses on a specific animal exhibit. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit currently ranks 1st of 20 nominees. This exhibit is a 3-acre space that's home to a moose, mountain lions, a Canada lynx, river otters, and grizzly bears. Votes can be cast here.

Voting is open for 27 more days.

In 2022, the Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit was ranked as the 2nd-best exhibit in the country, behind the Asian Highlands exhibit at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo. Overall, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo ranked 3rd, behind Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden in 1st and Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo in 2nd.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

