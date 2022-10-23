The El Paso County Search and Rescue team was given special recognition on Friday when they were selected as one of the finalists in the Land Rover Defender Service Awards.
The program recognizes five finalist groups from the U.S. and Canada for exemplary community service in each of five categories including animal welfare, veterans outreach, environmentalism and conservation, community services, and search and rescue.
Once the finalists are announced, online voting begins.
“After a successful introduction of the first ‘Defender Service Awards’ in 2021, we are honored to continue the legacy of recognizing organizations that make a difference in their communities. This year, along with our presenting sponsor CHASE and five category sponsors, we will be able to reward non-profits with customized Defender 130 vehicles and monetary donations to help further their causes," said president and CEO of Jaguar and Land Rover North America, Joe Eberhardt.
El Paso County Search and rescue were selected among other esteemed search and rescue programs in Alaska, Utah, Missouri, and Ottawa.
"El Paso County Search and Rescue is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives through search, rescue and mountain safety education," the contest description reads.
"Due to the proximity of 14,115 ft Pikes Peak and the Pike National Forest, the 65 active volunteer members are certified by the Mountain Rescue Association and trained in high angle (cliff) rescue, winter rescue, and wilderness search. All members hold a minimum of Emergency Medical Responder qualification, and many have EMT or higher training," it says.
Voting will be open to the public from October 21 to November 6. To cast your vote or to see what other organizations were nominated, visit LandRoverUSA.com.
(2) comments
So proud of El Paso County, Colorado Search & Rescue! Good luck oy all of you! Jess & Shane
Sorry, I had to vote for the veterans group.
