Soaring Colorado, located along the Animas River near Durango, has been nominated for the best aerial adventure park in the country, by USA Today.
The park sits on 180 acres of land, and offers a number of adventures for thrill seekers of all ages.
"In 2004 this family-owned operation became the first zip line adventure course in the United States, and it continues to set a high standard in the industry. The park now has 34 platforms and 27 zip lines ranging in length from 56 to 1,400 feet, making it the most extensive course of its kind in the country," the contest description reads.
According to the Soaring Colorado website, it takes around 5 and a half hours to fully complete the course. The video below shows a bit of what the park has to offer.
To cast your vote and see what other aerial adventure parks were nominated, visit USA Today's website. Voting will close on May 8 at 12 PM ET.
(1) comment
Holy cow!! $600 for 5½ hours of ziplining! Even with the train ride thrown in, $1200 for two people seems a bit pricey to me.
