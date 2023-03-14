Volunteers in Norwood, Colorado worked together to make sandbags for the town after it started experiencing widespread flooding over the last few days, according to officials from the San Miguel Sheriff's Office.
On Saturday, the sheriff's office made a Facebook post about the flooding in Norwood, which has been caused by recent storms and rapid snow melt.
"San Miguel County Emergency Management has deployed resources, such as sand bags, to assist with residential flooding. There are currently heavy snow conditions in Norwood with more precipitation expected through mid-week," the post said.
Officials also encouraged homeowners to prepare for flooding by building dirt berms and shoveling trenches to help prevent damage to houses.
With more snow and rain forecasted in Norwood this week, the Lone Cone Livestock Club gathered to help fill sandbags for the community. The sandbags can be used to divert water away from buildings and homes if more flooding occurs.
"Working in coordination with Town Administration, more than 30 kids and parents filled over 100 sandbags in less than one hour. The kids came up with this idea on their own in the spirit of community service," the sheriff's office said.
Town officials will be distributing the bags as needed and are asking residents to request them by contacting Norwood Town Hall at (970) 327-4288.
