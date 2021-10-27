On Tuesday afternoon, volunteer firefighter Larry Wyant died while fighting a blaze in Yuma County.
According to Joes Fire Department, based in the eastern Colorado town of Joes, a combine sparked a wildfire in a cornfield in the area of Highway 36 and County Road T in southern Yuma County. A number of volunteer firefighters came together to try to stop the spread of the blaze amid 30 mile per hour winds and 60 mile per hour gusts, with winds changing directions a number of times.
One of the rapid changes in wind pushed the fire in another direction, resulting in the death of firefighter Larry Wyant. Crews reached Wyant within minutes, but he had already died.
According to the Denver Channel, Wyant died on the same day that a funeral was being held for another firefighter in Yuma County – Darcy Stallings – who died in a vehicle crash. It is believed Stallings was headed to respond to a fire call when the accident occurred.
Condolences go out to those impacted by the death of Wyant and by the death of Stallings.
Winds were extremely high across the state of Colorado on Tuesday as a cold front moved through the state. A number of high wind warnings had been posted by the National Weather Service, with these strong gusts resulting in very dangerous fire conditions.
