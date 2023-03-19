Update: The U.S. Forest Service has announced the fire is around 7 acres wide and has been 50 percent contained.
#ArrowheadFire 7 acres, 50% contained. pic.twitter.com/JgewIJ12OV— Canyon Lakes Ranger RD (@usfsclrd) March 19, 2023
Voluntary evacuation orders have been issued for residents in the Poudre Canyon area (Hwy 14) between Arrowhead Lodge east to Riverside Drive, according to officials from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
Limited information about the blaze, dubbed the "Arrowhead Fire", has been made available. The U.S. Forest Service is estimating that it has burned 7 to 8 acres of land, and has moderate growth potential.
"GATHER ESSENTIAL ITEMS AND PREPARE FOR EVACUATION," the sheriff's office said in a tweet at 2:30 PM on Sunday.
A Red Cross evacuation site has been set up CLP Middle School located at 3515 CR54G in Laporte.
No further information has been made available at this time.
This is a developing story.
