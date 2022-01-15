A volcanic shockwave caused by the Hunga Tonga eruption in the southern Pacific Ocean, passed through Colorado at around 6 AM this morning according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s Flat Iron campus in Arvada recorded a subtle rise in pressure followed by a dramatic pressure drop minutes later.
The graph below shows the lab's barometer reading:
The #HungaTonga volcanic eruption in the southern Pacific Ocean caused a shockwave that passed through Colorado this morning! This 1 minute data from @NREL Flatirons Campus shows the wave moving through just after 6:00 AM. #cowx pic.twitter.com/l0Cx2Eo21W— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 15, 2022
The volcano, located in the Pacific ocean, erupted early Saturday morning. Since, tsunami advisories have been issued for Hawaii, Alaska and the west coast of the United States. Tsunami waves have also been reported at the coast of the Pacific nation of Tonga, according to a report from the Associated Press.
Satellite also captured an incredible view of this eruption. If you look closely, you can see the initial wave spreading out!— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 15, 2022
🛰: Himawari-8 via @CIRA_CSU/@DanLindsey77 https://t.co/dXMWaZFgp6 pic.twitter.com/7Qb5o1Xzo9
Could you feel the shockwave? Let us know in the comments below!
