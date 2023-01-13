Well-known publication Vogue has released their 2023 list of the top American resorts and two Colorado spots made the cut to be included. The Vogue resort ranking was a bit unique compared to rankings of many other publications that focus mostly on terrain and skiable acres, with some of the Vogue criteria also including "designer shopping, a see-and-be-seen après-ski scene, locavore dining, [and] exploring historic towns and villages."
The first Colorado destination to be featured on the Vogue list of eight spots nationwide was Aspen, Colorado.
"Aspen continues to thrive as a stylish hotspot with its inventory of luxury hotels, glamorous restaurants, and stylish apres scene," the publication wrote about this world-famous Pitkin County destination.
This inclusion is no surprise, as Aspen has long been heralded as a top spot for a luxurious ski town experience.
The second Colorado spot to be featured was Steamboat. The publication noted the Wild Blue Gondola, set to be the longest gondola in North America once completed, as well as local hot spring options, which their writer called "perfect for a stress-busting post-ski soak."
Those familiar with Steamboat Springs probably know about Strawberry Hot Springs, often called one of the best hot spring destinations in the state.
It's hard to go wrong when it comes to hitting the slopes in Colorado and these two spots are definitely worth the visit.
See the full Vogue list here.
