Whether you're coming into town for a quick getaway, to attend a wedding, or visit friends, here are some ideas on what to do, where to stay, and how to make the most of a quick trip to Colorado Springs.
Note from the author: Most of the food and lodging recommendations on this list center around the downtown area.
What to do:
1. Summit Pikes Peak: Attempting a hike to the top of the mountain might be a stretch for someone visiting for a short time due to how a dangerous condition called altitude sickness can be provoked by physical activity, particularly among those new to higher elevations. However, two other options exist for summiting this peak that are much more accessible and don't take as long. Reserve a spot on the Pikes Peak Cog to summit via train or drive your own car to the top via the Pikes Peak Highway.
2. Visit Garden of the Gods: No trip to Colorado Springs is complete without a trip to Garden of the Gods. This stunning attraction is free to visit and the experience can range from a drive around the park to a hike on one of many trails to a tour via Segway or horseback.
3. Explore Manitou Springs: This tiny mountain town is adjacent to the west side of Colorado Springs, offering a number of shops, bars, and restaurants that can be fun to bumble through on a sunny afternoon. If you visit Manitou, don't skip the historic penny arcade, where games of yesteryear and today can be played.
4. Go for a hike: You may have guessed this already, but Colorado Springs is home to a ton of outdoor recreation opportunities. If you're looking to go explore a natural space, a few great options include Red Rock Canyon Open Space, Palmer Park, North Cheyenne Canyon, Ute Valley, and Cheyenne Mountain State Park. Don't just start wandering the trails without proper preparation though – pack layers for changing weather, bring plenty of food and water, and always be familiar with your route and how it relates to your own abilities. Also, never go anywhere without letting someone know where you'll be headed and when you'll be back.
5. Hit the climbing gym: If you're staying downtown with a couple hours to spare and want to try out a new sport that's popular in Colorado, head to CityRock. This beginner-friendly climbing gym is one of the best (and safest) places to give this sport a try. Plus, it's attached to a great restaurant called the Ute and Yeti that's known for its healthy bites and for having one of the biggest beer selections in the city – and don't skip the incredible soft pretzels.
6. Catch views at Cave of the Winds: A visit to this popular attraction is a great way to get two unique views of Colorado – one from underground and another from a scenic wraparound balcony that looks down into a beautiful canyon. Take a tour of the cave or put your bravery to the test on the Terror-Dactyl canyon swing. A trip to Cave of the Winds is sure to be a memorable experience.
7. Summit Pulpit Rock: Looking for a quick and easy hike that will give you a feel of what it's like to live in a city where nature is so close? Climbing to the top of Pulpit Rock only takes about 20 to 30 minutes and from the top, a stunning view of the city and mountains can be seen. Want a cool view without the hike? The Grand View Overlook found at the urban Palmer Park is drivable and a great place to take in the scene.
8. Feed giraffes at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo: Despite the mountain location of Colorado Springs, the local zoo features a diverse collection of animals. One of the most popular zoo experiences involves feeding giraffes. This one is a favorite for visitors of all ages.
9. Tour the Olympic Museum: You're visiting 'Olympic City USA,' after all – might as well do something related to the Olympics. Featuring a range of historic and interactive exhibits, all ages can enjoy this one.
10. Tour the Broadmoor: One of the most iconic hotels in the country, simply walking around this property is entertaining. Plus, there's an on-site bowling alley and plenty of bars and restaurants.
Where to eat:
Quick and easy:
1. Slice 420: Looking for an incredible bite to-go? Slice 420 offers delicious pies by the slice. With fresh ingredients and creative toppings, they take this popular dish to the next level. And as a heads up, yes – '420' is in the name, but there's no marijuana in this pizza.
2. The Exchange on Tejon: Find great coffee, brunch, lunch, and more at this downtown spot.
3. Ivywild: This former elementary school is now home to a brewery, a whisky distillery, some food options, and more. It's a fun spot to check out, with the atmosphere adding to the unique experience.
4. Bambino's: Build-your-own pizza and pasta here, moving down the line and picking a number of fresh, creative ingredients.
Casual dining:
1. Atomic Cowboy: The Atomic Cowboy location is a two-for-one spot. Earlier on in the day, Denver Biscuit Company is all about slinging massive breakfast sandwiches. Later, Fat Sully's takes over to serve pizza slices larger than your head (seriously – they're huge).
2. Phantom Canyon: One of the oldest breweries in Colorado, this spot comes with delicious food, pool tables, and a great deck view.
3. 503W: If you're looking for a creative and eclectic menu, 503W is the spot for you. Favorites include goat cheese crab cakes, Korean tacos, satay, burgers, and more.
4. Shuga's: This quaint downtown spot offers up some of the most unique dishes in town, including the well-known 'Spicy Brazilian Coconut Shrimp Soup' with ginger, peanuts, cilantro, lime, and black sesame.
Fine Dining:
1. Rabbit Hole: Find this spot underground in the heart of downtown. Their collection of fine dining options and cocktails won't let you down.
2. Lumen8: This recently opened spot offers up tasty food and one of the best views in the city. In the heart of downtown and with a deck that faces west, head here for a cocktail and a sunset. As a heads up – deck seating is popular and first-come, first-served.
3. Prime 25: This steakhouse offers a good atmosphere and dishes like the Patrami Duck Breast and Whole Roasted Branzino.
4. Springs Orleans: Home to some of the best cajun cuisine in Colorado Springs, the food here is made from scratch with dishes including crawfish étouffée, gumbo, blackened catfish, and more.
Nightlife:
1. South Tejon: Home to COATI (which features multiple bars and restaurants), Pikes Peak Brewing Company Lager House, Cork and Cask (fancy wine, whisky and charcuterie), Dos Santos (tacos and margs), and much more, this area has been up and coming for a couple years now. Recently, swanky new apartments and a nearby soccer stadium have contributed to boosting the area's popularity and the nightlife crowds.
2. Downtown Colorado Springs: If you head a few blocks north of South Tejon, you'll be in the heart of downtown. Find a few dance clubs, like Blondies and Cowboys, or keep heading north to find a long list of bars and restaurants. A few favorite downtown bars include Jack Quinn's (Irish bar), Supernova (dive bar meets arcade), T-Byrd's (tacos, tequila, and some of the best queso around), Odyssey, and Tony's.
3. Old Colorado City: Looking for more of a dive bar scene? Head to Old Colorado City spots like Mother Muff's, Thunder and Buttons, and Nova West – an arcade bar.
Breweries:
Colorado Springs is home to a long list of great breweries, making it hard to go wrong. However, if you're looking for a spot that's downtown or a few minutes away, a few recommendations are Goat Patch, Cerberus, Pikes Peak Lager House, Red Swing, Local Relic, Brass Brewing, Mash Mechanix, and Bristol Brewing at IvyWild.
Where to stay:
1. Kinship Landing: This unique downtown hotel offers a memorable outdoorsy vibe. They're known for hosting fun events at their restaurant and bar and also offer unique lodging options, like urban camping. It's hip, it's trendy, and it's in a great location.
2. Springhill Suites by Marriot + Element by Westin: This dual-branded hotel is another great (and brand new) downtown option. It offers a fancier stay than the average hotel, but the real perk is found on the roof. Check out the rooftop bar and restaurant Lumen8 for one of the best views in the city.
3. The Broadmoor: Any hotel list for a fancy event in Colorado Springs would be a bit incomplete without The Broadmoor. It's one of the most iconic and stunning hotels in the country. In most cases, it's a bit pricier to stay at this spot, but with a mountain view and a stunning attention to detail when it comes to service and maintaining the property, it's hard to beat. Plus, multiple restaurants and bars can be found on-site.
4. The Garden of the Gods Resort: Right by Garden of the Gods and with a view that screams Colorado, The Garden of the Gods Resort is an award-winning spa resort for good reason. The food is great, the views are great, and there's a good variety of lodging options.
How to get around:
Colorado Springs has a bus system, but many residents prefer to rely on ride share transportation, like Uber and Lyft, when not traveling via their own personal vehicle. In recent years, two new options have popped up – rentable bikes and rentable scooters. The bikes have electric pedal assistance and are operated under a service called Pike Ride. The electric scooter brands that have a local presence include Lime and Veo. Be warned – shut off times exist and in many cases, rentable bikes and scooters must be dropped off at specific stations. Read the rules and recommendations before renting any personal vehicle.
