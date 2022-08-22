The humble mountain city of Woodland Park is requesting that visitors are careful where they park as hoards swarm a wastewater treatment facility in search of the perfect sunflower photo op.
Images of the facility posted online show a wave of bright yellow sunflowers covering a hillside, with the town reporting that the spectacular sight "has become a bit of an attraction."
"While we understand that you gotta get that perfect pic for the gram, we ask that you please do not block the entrance to the facility! Important work happens here," wrote the town on their Instagram page.
This isn't the first time when a sunflower craze has made headlines in Colorado.
Because sunflowers tend to pop-up in random spots, creating a stunning scene that's capable of attracting the masses, it's always important to be aware of rules and restrictions in an area before you plan your visitor. Be mindful of parking legally and not trespassing – something that has caused problems in the past at a popular sunflower field in the Denver area.
If visiting this spot, be courteous of those using the space for other reasons. Do not block traffic and do not enter areas that are off-limits.
Happy flower hunting.
Woodland Park is a mountain city with a population of about 8,000 people, located roughly 30 minutes west of Colorado Springs.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Are the sunflowers or black-eyed Susans?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.