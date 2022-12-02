Electric car plugged in outside house File photo. Photo Credit: SouthWorks (iStock).

If you're the owner of an electric vehicle, visiting Colorado's parks just got a little bit easier.

According to Governor Polis, Rivian electric vehicle chargers have been installed at John Martin Reservoir, Barr Lake, Castlewood Canyon, Chatfield, and North Sterling state parks. Soon, Lake Pueblo State Park will get one, too.

This brings the total number of state park Rivian charging stations to 16 across Colorado (at six state parks, soon seven), with the company's greater plan being to install the chargers at more than 50 Colorado Parks and Wildlife state park and office locations. The charging stations are being installed, operated, and maintained at no cost to the state, instead being provided by Rivian.

According to Rivian, the chargers add up to 25 miles of range per hour of charging. This makes them "ideal for EV-driving park patrons visiting for the day or camping overnight."

Rivian chargers have also been installed at the CPW Southeast Region office in Colorado Springs and at Cheyenne Mountain State Park. Another company has installed chargers at Cherry Creek, Chatfield, St. Vrain, and Staunton state parks.

Read more about the plan to install electric vehicle chargers at state parks around Colorado here.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

(2) comments

82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

"The charging stations are being installed, operated, and maintained at no cost to the state." That speaks volumes!

Report Add Reply
Gerald B
Gerald B

What a collasal waste of taxpayer's money

Report Add Reply

