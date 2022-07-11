On the heels of record-setting weekend heat in Colorado, Monday storms are blasting parts of the state – and may even be bringing a bit of snow.
According to the National Weather Service, their radar showed a storm with light snow showers in the area of Wilkerson Pass, near Lake George, at about 2:15 PM.
"Is anybody in the area to tell the precipitation type?," asked the NWS in a tweet about the weather event.
In addition to the light snow being likely, visibility was measured at just a quarter-mile, with temperatures dropping to a frigid 41 degrees despite light gusts at just 5 miles per hour.
Time will tell whether or not snow actually fell during the storm, but either way, it serves as a good reminder to travelers that odd weather can always pop up in Colorado – particularly at high elevations. Always check the forecast and be prepared for a range of weather possibilities.
