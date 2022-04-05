A viral video is circulating the Internet in which an 18-year-old female claims that she was stopped by a police officer while driving in Colorado, who ultimately let her go despite her blowing a "3.8" BAC on a breathalyzer – well over the legal limit of .08 percent. In her viral video, the woman claims that the officer flirted with her and gave her his phone number for a "coffee or lunch" meet-up, along with a mere warning for driving under the influence. As it turns out, the claims seem to be false and while the woman was pulled over for swerving in the early hours of April 2, video footage shows a very different interaction.
See the video the woman published after the interaction below:
She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number. pic.twitter.com/rHVa0iRbvm— 🥀_Imposter_🕸️ (@Imposter_Edits) April 3, 2022
In response to the woman's video, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has released video footage from the body camera used during the interaction with the woman. An interaction between the woman and a deputy took place, but in the video, she doesn't appear to be drunk, there's no breathalyzer, and no flirting seems to occur. Throughout the video, the woman does appear distraught, also claiming that she was just dumped. The stop was made at 4:41 AM.
The officer ultimately lets the woman go, saying "it sounds like you've been having a rough night, so I'm not going to add to that by giving you a ticket."
Throughout the video published by the Sheriff's Office, the deputy maintains that his main concern was that the woman's alleged weaving may have been due to intoxication, though after he makes contact, he presumes that this is not the case and does not issue a breathalyzer test. He ends up giving her a card that says "LNR – Weaving,' which stands for "lecture and release." The card did not have a personal phone number on it.
Predictably, the Internet has jumped to conclusions, with several Twitter users calling for the deputy to be fired immediately.
The body camera footage of the interaction can be found below.
In the woman's video, she claims to have lied about getting broken up with, saying that the split actually happened two weeks prior. Perhaps the woman did pull a fast one on the deputy, but it doesn't sound like she's got a date with a flirty cop anytime soon.
(3) comments
Hogwash all the way around!
First, in the Twitter video she put water in that vodka bottle.
Second, if she was 3.8 at her size, she couldn't drive let alone hold her head up or talk that well.
And third, if she had that much to drink the officer would have smelled it on her and could see that she was incapacitated.
Sounds like an attention getter to me.
Where are her parents? This young lady has a serious problem with alcohol that's going to forever ruin her life is she doesn't get help. I hope she understands how serious an error she has made and extends a sincere apology to the officer and everyone she lied to. When she goes to look for a job an employer might remember this story and have reservations about hiring her because she has proved herself untrustworthy and if she doubles down on this stupid mistake an employer might think she's a person that makes bad choices. Would you hire someone who's a known liar that makes bad choices? I would not. Hope she does the right thing and turns this around.
Did you read the article? She was not drunk. She should apologize to the cop for publically lying about the interaction.
