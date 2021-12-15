Wild winds whip through Pueblo West, as captured by Kristen Hale.

Here's a look at what's going on around Colorado today as wild winds blast the state.

What was described as a "wall of dust" by the National Weather Service moved through Pueblo, severely limiting visibility and causing damage.

A snow squall hit the Boulder, Colorado area early on, as captured in the tweets below.

A double-rainbow was spotted in the Erie area as wild winds blew through.

Power outages were reported in southeastern Colorado.

Low visibility due to number of rapid snowfall periods was reported in Colorado's mountain region.

A number of Coloradans captured some pretty wild scenes of blowing tumbleweeds.

A snow squall warning was issued in El Paso County area. Check out these wild clouds rolling in.

This is a developing piece. More images may be added throughout the day.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

