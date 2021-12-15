Here's a look at what's going on around Colorado today as wild winds blast the state.
What was described as a "wall of dust" by the National Weather Service moved through Pueblo, severely limiting visibility and causing damage.
My parents just sent me this. Pueblo West, CO #cowx pic.twitter.com/6pym8fYMA7— Kevin Velazquez (@kvcreativetv) December 15, 2021
Here's a look at the "wall of dust" that slammed the Pueblo, Colorado area, as captured by Kristen Hale. #colorado #coloradoweather #weather #breakingnews #news #coloradonews #pueblocolorado pic.twitter.com/vCfIZKH6ag— OutThere Colorado (@outthereco) December 15, 2021
A snow squall hit the Boulder, Colorado area early on, as captured in the tweets below.
Holy crap. Time-lapse, 10 minutes at 30x speed. pic.twitter.com/DNQxxm1ate— Phil Plait (@BadAstronomer) December 15, 2021
Incoming #Boulder #COwx pic.twitter.com/Z9bMWbESLN— Curtis Walker (@cwalker_wx) December 15, 2021
A double-rainbow was spotted in the Erie area as wild winds blew through.
Looking west down Baseline Rd in Erie. Watch the development of DOUBLE RAINBOW 🌈 🌈 ! @theWXwoman @KylieBearseWX pic.twitter.com/eAVmJG4sH5— Greg Martin (@GregMartin31) December 15, 2021
Power outages were reported in southeastern Colorado.
I'm setting in my office with no power. This is what it looks like outside. Remind me of why I spend so much time in Southeastern Colorado. pic.twitter.com/Bdi84VqiGo— Donsteerman (@donsteerman) December 15, 2021
Hwy 287 is closed from Springfield to Wiley. Do not drive in this area. Crashes and power lines down. #cowx #TrafficAlert #RoadClosure pic.twitter.com/ufGd5y6GfA— CSP La Junta&Lamar (@CSP_LaJunta) December 15, 2021
Check out the wind gusts we've already had this morning... Winds will continue to increase today with gusts up to 80 mph for the Pikes Peak Region and Pueblo. Winds out east will stay strong too with blowing dust a continued concern. #COwx pic.twitter.com/yDeiZTRhI7— Sydney Jackson (@kktvSydney) December 15, 2021
The last photo our skycam caught in La Junta before it went down. Look it at all that dust! pic.twitter.com/Jf05x780uO— KOAA News5 (@KOAA) December 15, 2021
Low visibility due to number of rapid snowfall periods was reported in Colorado's mountain region.
Areas of moderate to heavy snow along with gusty winds are causing hazardous driving conditions in the high country. For the latest road report from CDOT call 511 or go to their website at https://t.co/uoUwxQG40f. #cowx pic.twitter.com/ufRxrWulwm— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 15, 2021
A number of Coloradans captured some pretty wild scenes of blowing tumbleweeds.
Attack of the tumbleweeds! Semi-trucks and trailers have started to exit off the interstate and some are now buried in tumbleweeds on the exits. #cowx @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/Sy4rr4D95k— Ashley Nanfria (@ashleynanfria) December 15, 2021
My fence is down. 5 minutes after wind picked up. pic.twitter.com/OdEQxHgF2v— Anthony A. Mestas (@mestas3517) December 15, 2021
I know when night has gone— Rocky Mountain Arsenal NWR (@USFWSRMA_Alert) December 15, 2021
That a new world's born at dawn
I'll keep rolling along
Deep in my heart is a song
Here on the range I belong
Drifting along with the tumbling tumbleweeds pic.twitter.com/bsUuGOvSpg
A snow squall warning was issued in El Paso County area. Check out these wild clouds rolling in.
WOW! Viewer Paul Banta took this video from the Air Force Academy pull-off looking north during the earlier snow squall warning! The warning was for northern El Paso County and expired at 9:15 a.m.— KKTV 11 News (@KKTV11News) December 15, 2021
Send us your weather photos: https://t.co/kBIySUYPKp pic.twitter.com/BLCQ5mHu5E
This is a developing piece. More images may be added throughout the day.
